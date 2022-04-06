Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 525 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 525 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

