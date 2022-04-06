Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $38,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

