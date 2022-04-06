Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 952 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 952 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock worth $5,572,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Cross Research reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

