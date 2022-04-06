Dero (DERO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $627,550.00

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.92 or 0.00024921 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $135.30 million and $627,550.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,808.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.53 or 0.07369654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00261427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.28 or 0.00779019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00091349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.61 or 0.00496732 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.00375115 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,392,881 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

