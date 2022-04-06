DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) versus BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Critical Contrast

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get DeNA alerts:

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DeNA and BAE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $1.29 billion 1.47 $240.92 million $2.29 6.78 BAE Systems $23.10 billion 1.33 $2.42 billion N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA.

Volatility and Risk

DeNA has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DeNA and BAE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 1 0 0 0 1.00 BAE Systems 2 5 2 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares DeNA and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA N/A N/A N/A BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BAE Systems beats DeNA on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeNA (Get Rating)

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. It also operates Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; and DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service. In addition, the company offers MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; and Pococha, a social live streaming community. Further, it provides Everystar, a mobile website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; and Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones. Additionally, the company offers Yokohama DeNA Baystars, DeNA Athletics Elite, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders sports services. DeNA Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned muni

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.