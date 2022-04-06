Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.64) to GBX 163 ($2.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 278.71 ($3.66).
Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.59) on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
