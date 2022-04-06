Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

