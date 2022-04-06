Decentraland Price Reaches $2.43 on Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00005420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $487.02 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,706,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,840,798,568 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

