Decentral Games Trading Down 9.5% This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $136.66 million and $677,930.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.95 or 0.07354763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.32 or 1.00010109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051166 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 479,810,106 coins and its circulating supply is 476,120,756 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

