DDKoin Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $248,085.23 and approximately $6,260.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00249248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007720 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005865 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005093 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000803 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002165 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.