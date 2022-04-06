Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.55. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 31,572 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $60.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 39.45% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,817 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

