Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.79) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.58) to €13.50 ($14.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

