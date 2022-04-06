Datto (NYSE:MSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 355,062 shares.The stock last traded at $27.98 and had previously closed at $27.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Get Datto alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $825,217.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $1,723,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.