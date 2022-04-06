Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives $32.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of research firms have commented on MSP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Datto alerts:

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $825,217.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,757 shares of company stock worth $6,565,178. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. Datto has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.