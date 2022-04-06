Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

