DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0255 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $47,350.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,836.92 or 0.99638830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00027025 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002092 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

