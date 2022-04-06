Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €66.00 ($72.53) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on Danone in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA BN opened at €50.56 ($55.56) on Wednesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a one year high of €72.13 ($79.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €53.25 and a 200 day moving average of €55.30.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.