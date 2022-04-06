DAFI Protocol Price Tops $0.0275 on Major Exchanges (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $870,412.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,405,668 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

