D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 35,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.
D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.
About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
