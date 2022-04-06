D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 35,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.