D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 82,136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,173 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

