D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,613 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

NYSE CHD opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

