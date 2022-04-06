D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,242 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

