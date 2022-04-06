D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 16,086 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

