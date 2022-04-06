D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 244.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,993,000 after buying an additional 70,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,621,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 323,711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $163.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.25 and a 12 month high of $165.30.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

