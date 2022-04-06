D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.80.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $702.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $721.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,153.34.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.