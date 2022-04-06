D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

