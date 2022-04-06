D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GSK opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

