D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 15,208 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

