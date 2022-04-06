D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Clorox by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.06. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

