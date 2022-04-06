D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 605 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $503.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.53 and a 200-day moving average of $603.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

