D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 18,993 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,467 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of InMode worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 45.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

