D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 16,038 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

