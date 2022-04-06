Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

