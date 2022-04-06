Cwm LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.89. 6,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,287,519. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

