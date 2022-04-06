Cwm LLC Takes $21.38 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 920,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,377,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

BSJM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 75,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,520. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

