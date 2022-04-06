Cwm LLC Takes $18.97 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 164,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after buying an additional 742,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,674,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213,499. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.