Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 113,828 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,777,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.