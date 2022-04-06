Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 128,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth about $3,005,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of IAA by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in IAA by 180.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in IAA by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 28,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. IAA’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
IAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
