Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 128,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth about $3,005,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of IAA by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in IAA by 180.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in IAA by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAA alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 28,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAA traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 882,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. IAA’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

IAA Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.