Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 342,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,368,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,582. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.