Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,594,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.05. 3,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $91.66. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

