Cwm LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $601.92. 30,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,687. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $594.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.48.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.