Cwm LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $601.92. 30,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,687. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $594.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.
Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.
In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
