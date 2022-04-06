Cwm LLC Invests $17.91 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,245,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77,239 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.37. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

