Cwm LLC Invests $16.74 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 304,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,741,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

