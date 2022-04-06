Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 62,858 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.50. 3,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $327.10 and a 52 week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

