Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 102,759 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 102,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of PFM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. 19,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,710. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

