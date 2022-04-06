Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 24,297 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $240.43. 10,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,417. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $180.88 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

