Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 14,196 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,821 shares of company stock worth $61,134,868. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $18.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,072.55. 11,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,253,112. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 218.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $908.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $961.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.