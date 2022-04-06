CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.88 and last traded at $98.94. Approximately 32,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,692,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.