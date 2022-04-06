CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading 1.4% Higher

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.02 and last traded at $100.84. 26,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,563,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

