CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CFB opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $770.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 240,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.